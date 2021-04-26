Advertisement

Alabama, Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.(Source: Architect of the Capitol/Flickr)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State offices are closed Monday in Alabama and Mississippi for Confederate Memorial Day.

Alabama and Mississippi have two more Confederate-related state holidays besides Confederate Memorial Day.

Both states jointly observe Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, and Alabama marks the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in February.

Mississippi marks Davis’s birthday on federal Memorial Day in May.

The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center used the day to call for the removal of additional monuments to the Confederacy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

Paralyzed Veterans of America racing team prepares for weekend racing
Paralyzed Veterans of America racing team prepares for weekend racing
An Alabama pharmacist brought home some COVID-19 vaccines for Easter
Family turns Easter gathering into at-home vaccination clinic
Closed sign
These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off
Sherrie Cooper at the Easter hat making class
Celebrate Easter at Enterprise Farmers Market