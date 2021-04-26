A Sunny Start To The Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Dry weather lasts until Friday when the next system moves through the Wiregrass. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day and mainly clear at night through mid-week. Temperatures will be very warm in the lower to middle 80s through next weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 54. Winds Light North.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 82. Winds SE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds Light SE.

EXTENDED

TUES: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

WED: Partly Sunny. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

THURS: Partly Sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Storms. Low: 65° High: 82° 30%

SAT: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of Storms: Low: 59° High: 81° 20%

SUN: Partly Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

