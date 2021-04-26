Advertisement

‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill

File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will soon allow people with long-ago convictions for certain low-level crimes to apply to have their records wiped clean.

The Alabama Legislature approved an expanded expungement bill that was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The bill is called the Record Expungement Designed to Enhance Employment and Eliminate Recidivism Act - or the REDEEMER Act.

It would allow people with certain nonviolent misdemeanor convictions to apply to have their records expunged if they have met conditions.

Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, the sponsor of the bill, said it will help people who made a mistake in their past move forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

Slot machines at a casino.
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Mike Jeffries can pretty much do it all. The Auburn University graduate has quite a story.
County Road 12: Millbrook man brings cheer with bagpipes
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay