‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will soon allow people with long-ago convictions for certain low-level crimes to apply to have their records wiped clean.

The Alabama Legislature approved an expanded expungement bill that was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The bill is called the Record Expungement Designed to Enhance Employment and Eliminate Recidivism Act - or the REDEEMER Act.

It would allow people with certain nonviolent misdemeanor convictions to apply to have their records expunged if they have met conditions.

Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, the sponsor of the bill, said it will help people who made a mistake in their past move forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

