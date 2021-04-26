A quiet start to the week

SYNOPSIS – Nice start to the week today, a few clouds will start to make their way into the area by the afternoon hours but we stay dry. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 80s and will remain there for most of the week. We will see more clouds by Wednesday and better rain chances by Friday, slight rain chances remain through the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – More clouds. Low near 58°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85°

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85°

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 82° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 81° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 79°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.