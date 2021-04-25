Advertisement

Sunday Will Be Pleasant & Warm

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Sunday will be much nicer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Dry weather lasts until Thursday when the next potential strong storm system moves through the Wiregrass. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night through mid-week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 57. Winds W 5-15 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 76. Winds N 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 56°.  Winds Light NE.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

TUES: Mostly Sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

THURS: Partly Sunny, Chance of Storms Late. Low: 64° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly Sunny, Chance of Storms: Low: 63° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop. Winds NW 10-15 kts.  Seas 3-5 ft.

