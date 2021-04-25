Advertisement

AHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Round One

Providence Christian and Rehobeth hosting first round series.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Providence Christian hosting the Cottage Hill Christian Academy Warriors in round one of the Class 3A playoffs.

Eagles sweep the series with an 11-4 game one win and 10-0 shutout in game two.

Same story for Rehobeth over in Class 5A.

Rebels take the series over Leflore with a 22-2 game one win and 18-1 game two win.

PCS and Rehobeth advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

