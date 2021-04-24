Wiregrass Electric crews work to restore power outages from Saturday's storms

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Electric Cooperative crews, contractors and visiting power crews continue to work tirelessly to correct outages that occurred Saturday.

As a frontal boundary passed through WEC’s territory Saturday, damaging winds and possible tornadoes snapped power poles and toppled trees and limbs into power lines. By mid-morning, more than 4,000 of WEC’s members had lost power.

Despite widespread damage to the grid and the arrival of more thunderstorms, the combined efforts of WEC crews and its contractors had reduced outages to about 2,400 by early Saturday afternoon. Crews from power providers based in Pike and Tallapoosa counties were also arriving to assist WEC in its recovery e

“Providing a consistent, high-quality service to our members in a safe manner is our top priority,” said WEC Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro. “We are utilizing all of the resources available to us to ensure the length of outages are as minimal as possible. It really is a heroic, all-out effort by the linemen to work as quickly and as safely as they are.”

WEC hopes to restore power to most of its members by Saturday night, but some outages may linger into Sunday. Factors like the weather will affect the timeframe.

“Our crews and those assisting them will keep safety in mind as they try to repair the damage this spring storm system caused,” said Jason Thrash, WEC vice president of engineering and operations. “Broken poles take time to replace and the impacts are widespread, but we will work tirelessly to ensure service returns to our members quickly.”

WEC encourages members to follow its social media pages for updates. WEC can track the progress of outage restoration by clicking on the outage map located at https://www.wiregrass.coop/outages/.

