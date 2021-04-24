TroyFest Art and Craft Festival kicks off Saturday despite the rain

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual TroyFest Art and Craft Festival returns this weekend to Pike County, after last year’s edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 75 vendors from throughout the United States brought their crafts to the downtown Troy square.

The festival features a variety of arts, pottery, traditional crafts, woodwork, glasswork, and food trucks.

Despite the rain, many people came out to enjoy a little bit of shopping and eat some good food.

“This event is so special to our community because this art festival is held in honor of Gene Lake, who was an incredible folk artist. And this is a great opportunity to celebrate the arts. Particularly in this year, there haven’t been many opportunities to gather and we believe that our community can celebrate TroyFest in a safe and healthy way,” said Morgan Drinkard, who serves as the TroyFest Publicity Chair

The festival runs through 5 p.m. Saturday. If you missed the opening day, the event is also held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But the hours could be extended, weather-permitting.

