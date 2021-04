LIVE: SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tornado watch has been issued for the viewing area until 2 p.m.

Clarke, AL

Conecuh, AL

Covington, AL

Escambia, AL

Mobile, AL

Monroe, AL

Washington, AL

TORNADO WATCH 105 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON ESCAMBIA MOBILE MONROE WASHINGTON

Coffee, AL

Dale, AL

Geneva, AL

Henry, AL

Houston, AL

TORNADO WATCH 106 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON

Escambia, FL

Okaloosa, FL

Santa Rosa, FL

TORNADO WATCH 105 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA

Holmes, FL

Jackson, FL

Walton, FL

Washington, FL

TORNADO WATCH 106 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE HOLMES JACKSON WALTON WASHINGTON

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.