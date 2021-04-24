Advertisement

Severe weather possible multiple times Saturday

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is expected to come in at least two rounds on Saturday for the viewing area.

As a result we will begin streaming live radar on Facebook and on our website live stream (above) overnight.

Make sure before going to bed that you have a plan for your home.

  1. Have a safe place;
  2. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings;
    1. Weather radio
    2. Weather apps (Download the 4Warn Weather App)
  3. Have a weather kit in your safe place;
    1. First aid kit, helmet, blankets, flashlights, snacks, water and your tennis shoes

The first round of storms is expected to be in the viewing area early Saturday morning. There will be additional severe weather rounds throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

If you have storm reports or photos please email them to us at news@wtvy.com

