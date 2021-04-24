Advertisement

Several roads closed due to severe weather

(city of davenport)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several roads are closed due to today’s severe weather while others are still in the dark.

Alabama Power reporting 14,343 outages as of 4 p.m. Wiregrass Electric had as many as 4,000 outages but that has dropped to 2,400.

Several roads in Houston County are currently closed. They are:

  • Houston County Road 55 at the intersection of Burl Lee Road is closed due to high water crossing the road.
  • Burl Lee Road is also closed just West of the intersection of Edwin Reynolds Road due to water crossing the roadway.
  • Macedonia Church Road is closed from Hunter Road to Goodson Road due to water over the roadway.

