Several roads closed due to severe weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several roads are closed due to today’s severe weather while others are still in the dark.

Alabama Power reporting 14,343 outages as of 4 p.m. Wiregrass Electric had as many as 4,000 outages but that has dropped to 2,400.

Several roads in Houston County are currently closed. They are:

Houston County Road 55 at the intersection of Burl Lee Road is closed due to high water crossing the road.

Burl Lee Road is also closed just West of the intersection of Edwin Reynolds Road due to water crossing the roadway.

Macedonia Church Road is closed from Hunter Road to Goodson Road due to water over the roadway.

