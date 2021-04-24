Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck be a vehicle in south Dothan.

It happened on US 231 South at Saunders Road just before 10 tonight.

First responders are on the scene and traffic in the southbound lane has been rerouted at this time.

Details are limited. We will update when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

