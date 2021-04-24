Advertisement

Dothan Area Botanical Gardens prepares for National Public Gardens Week

Admission to the Gardens will be waived on May 8.
The Botanical Gardens will be offering free admission into the gardens on May 8.
The Botanical Gardens will be offering free admission into the gardens on May 8.
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will be celebrating National Public Gardens Week by waiving admission to the gardens on Saturday, May 8.

Food trucks, hands-on demonstrations for kids, and tips from gardening experts will make up the day of activities from 10 am to 4 pm at the gardens.

In addition to getting a chance to check out the gardens, executive director William Holman hopes that people can leave the event with some knowledge on a new gardening skill that they can take home and put in their own garden.

The event is being put on in-tandem with the Wiregrass Master Gardeners. Holman tells us that none of these events at the Gardens would be possible without them. The Wiregrass Rose Society will also be in attendance. The rose garden is currently in full bloom with various roses.

