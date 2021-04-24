Advertisement

Damage updates around the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage reports continue to pour in across the Wiregrass. The good news is that so far none of the damage appears to be significant for the WTVY viewing area.

There are numerous reports of trees down. In Dothan there are several power lines down. (See photo below.)

Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Several trees are down in Dothan’s garden district.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

