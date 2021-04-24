Damage updates around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage reports continue to pour in across the Wiregrass. The good news is that so far none of the damage appears to be significant for the WTVY viewing area.

There are numerous reports of trees down. In Dothan there are several power lines down. (See photo below.)

Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers) (Kinsley Centers)

Several trees are down in Dothan’s garden district.

Trees are down all over Dothan.

