Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

File image
File image(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first damage reports are rolling into the News4 newsroom. Most so far are downed trees.

* A roof has partially collapsed on a building in Colquitt, Ga.

* A Coffee County deputy headed to a call reported his vehicle was hit with flying debris.

* Tree down at a home in Opp (see below).

* Power outages reported in Ashford and Taylor.

* Trees down on Cottonwood Road at Coot Fowler.

Tree down in Opp. (Johnny Blue)
Tree down in Opp. (Johnny Blue)

* A resident in Coffee Springs emailed the newsroom that they have received an inch of rain in just 15 minutes.

* A large pine tree is reported down at Tacoma and Pontiac.

* Power lines are down at Hartford Highway and Trawick Road.

Damage in Kinston
Damage in Kinston
More damage in Kinston.
More damage in Kinston.
Storm damage in the garden district in Dothan. (Michael Harrison)
Storm damage in the garden district in Dothan. (Michael Harrison)
Damage at Montezuma and Burdeshaw. (Gary Bridget)
Damage at Montezuma and Burdeshaw. (Gary Bridget)
More damage in the garden district. (Felecia Brackin)
More damage in the garden district. (Felecia Brackin)

