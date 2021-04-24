Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first damage reports are rolling into the News4 newsroom. Most so far are downed trees.

* A roof has partially collapsed on a building in Colquitt, Ga.

* A Coffee County deputy headed to a call reported his vehicle was hit with flying debris.

* Tree down at a home in Opp (see below).

* Power outages reported in Ashford and Taylor.

* Trees down on Cottonwood Road at Coot Fowler.

Tree down in Opp. (Johnny Blue)

* A resident in Coffee Springs emailed the newsroom that they have received an inch of rain in just 15 minutes.

At 7:54 AM EDT, Kinston [Coffee Co, AL] PUBLIC reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN IN KINSTON. https://t.co/vm7wjoROrc — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021 At 7:50 AM EDT, 1 SSW Wilkinstown [Coffee Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN. https://t.co/jpIpEWNDPZ — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021 Enterprise,AL (EDN) ASOS reports gust of 51 knots (58.7 mph) from WSW @ 1215Z -- KEDN 241215Z AUTO 24015G51KT 2SM +TSRA OVC016 16/15 A2995 RMK AO2 VIS 3/4V5 LTG DSNT ALQDS P0001 T01620151 — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021 At 8:03 AM EDT, 2 NE Asbury [Coffee Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. DAMAGE TO SHERIFF DEPUTY VEHICLE FROM FLYING DEBRIS. https://t.co/nwVonYEygj — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021 At 8:05 AM EDT, 2 S Rhoades [Coffee Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN NEAR ALABAMA HIGHWAY 189 AND CR 452 IN COFFEE COUNTY. https://t.co/m1ZyrIKli9 — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021

* A large pine tree is reported down at Tacoma and Pontiac.

* Power lines are down at Hartford Highway and Trawick Road.

Damage in Kinston

More damage in Kinston.

Storm damage in the garden district in Dothan. (Michael Harrison)

Damage at Montezuma and Burdeshaw. (Gary Bridget)

More damage in the garden district. (Felecia Brackin)

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.