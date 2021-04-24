Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first damage reports are rolling into the News4 newsroom. Most so far are downed trees.
* A roof has partially collapsed on a building in Colquitt, Ga.
* A Coffee County deputy headed to a call reported his vehicle was hit with flying debris.
* Tree down at a home in Opp (see below).
* Power outages reported in Ashford and Taylor.
* Trees down on Cottonwood Road at Coot Fowler.
* A resident in Coffee Springs emailed the newsroom that they have received an inch of rain in just 15 minutes.
At 7:54 AM EDT, Kinston [Coffee Co, AL] PUBLIC reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN IN KINSTON. https://t.co/vm7wjoROrc— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021
At 7:50 AM EDT, 1 SSW Wilkinstown [Coffee Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN. https://t.co/jpIpEWNDPZ— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021
Enterprise,AL (EDN) ASOS reports gust of 51 knots (58.7 mph) from WSW @ 1215Z -- KEDN 241215Z AUTO 24015G51KT 2SM +TSRA OVC016 16/15 A2995 RMK AO2 VIS 3/4V5 LTG DSNT ALQDS P0001 T01620151— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021
At 8:03 AM EDT, 2 NE Asbury [Coffee Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. DAMAGE TO SHERIFF DEPUTY VEHICLE FROM FLYING DEBRIS. https://t.co/nwVonYEygj— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021
At 8:05 AM EDT, 2 S Rhoades [Coffee Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN NEAR ALABAMA HIGHWAY 189 AND CR 452 IN COFFEE COUNTY. https://t.co/m1ZyrIKli9— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 24, 2021
* A large pine tree is reported down at Tacoma and Pontiac.
* Power lines are down at Hartford Highway and Trawick Road.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.