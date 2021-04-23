Strong To Severe Storms Possible Saturday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Storm chances increase Saturday as strong to severe storms are possible with the next weather system pulling through the Wiregrass. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible Saturday, the threat should wind down by late afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Sunday will be much nicer with temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy. Low near 62. Winds SE 5-15 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Strong to Severe Storms. High near 79. Winds SW 10-15 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Storms Early. Low near 58°. Winds WNW 5-10 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 58° High: 79° 5%

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 58° High: 82° 0%

TUES: Partly Cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly Sunny. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

THURS: Partly Sunny, Chance of Storms: Low: 62° High: 83° 30%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy. Winds S 20-25 kts. Seas 5-8 ft.

