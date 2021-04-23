Advertisement

SpectraCare hosts “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day”

Volunteers will be at the Houston County Farm Center on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is that time again for Spring cleaning, SpectraCare wants to remind everyone to be sure to clean out those medicine cabinets.

SpectraCare is partnering with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County Extension Office for the Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Volunteers will be at the Houston County Farm Center on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will be collecting expired and no longer needed prescription drugs for proper disposal.

Marlene Lassiter, prevention specialist, said this event is to help keep people safe.

“Prescription drugs are especially dangerous for young children or anyone else to get a hold of that they are not intended for,” Lassiter said. “Especially opioids, they are very dangerous. They can cause overdose and death. Sometimes people steal medications, especially from family and friends unfortunately, so its not good to have medications lying around the house.”

If you cannot make it out to the take back on Saturday, you can always drop off unneeded medications at the drop boxes. They are located at Dothan Police Department and Walgreens.

