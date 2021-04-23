Advertisement

Seabreeze Jazz Festival kicks off with new COVID safety guidlines

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week, thousands of music lovers made their way to Panama City Beach for what some say they’ve been waiting more than a year to do.

“We’ve been waiting on an opportunity to get out and you know socialize again,” concertgoer Adrian Bland said.

On Thursday, the annual Seabreeze Jazz Festival kicked off at Aaron Bessant Park after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“A lot of people have kind of been sweating bullets like how are we going to get back out there? So I feel like we’re really setting a good example for everybody coming behind us. Showing that the music industry can come back, the event industry can come back, and we can do so in a safe environment,” Seabreeze Jazz Festival Merchandise Manager Amberley Brown said.

Concert officials said it’s the first jazz festival in the United States since COVID-19 began and the first big concert in Panama City Beach. But it’s not without a set of safety guidelines.

Walking around, social distancing signs are everywhere you turn. Masks are mandatory coming and going from the festival, but you can take them off when your inside.

Seabreeze also partnered with a cleaning company that will disinfect the park daily. Not only is the entire park being sprayed down, but there’s also hand sanitizing stations all over the festival.

To help keep things simple, officials made the festival cash-free and added in a clear bag policy for no-touch bag checks.

Some guests said these new policies make them feel more confident about coming out to these events during this time.

“Blessed that COVID didn’t get me. Hopefully, everybody will social distance and we’ll be okay and safe,” guest Dwight Flack said.

To help ease crowds, festival officials said they reduced capacity by 25%, which brings in around 5,500 people a day. But officials said the park has enough room for everyone to spread out.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
After 3 years in jail, murder suspect Jamie Townes can post bond
Alabama House committee approves bill banning vaccine passports
Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House
Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city...
Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash
Geneva County Sheriff's Office shared this graphic, advising people to be mindful of the...
Geneva County Sheriff’s office asks “What information are you driving around?”

Latest News

A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel,...
Curbside voting ban faces scrutiny from Alabama Senate Democrats
Alabama Dept. of Labor receives around 30,000 fake unemployment claim reports
Enterprise family gets mortgage surprise
Enterprise family receives a shocking visit at home
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs