Ryan Lochte has his sights set on the 2021 Summer Olympics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ryan Lochte is back in the water and training six days a week to make the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo after the scandal during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. While in Brazil, Lochte lied about an incident involving criminals dressed as police officers pulling their guns on Lochte and his teammates, demanding money. Video footage proved that to be false. He was banned from competing for 10 months following the incident.

An interview with Tamron Hall revealed his struggle through that time with alcohol and newfound fame. Now, his biggest focus is his family of four and the upcoming Olympic trials.

“I had a persona of people knowing, oh my God there’s Ryan Lochte, he’s the rockstar, the playboy image of swimming. And, you know, I played that role, but deep down, I knew it wasn’t me,” Lochte said.

He said he’s thankful for what happened years ago, as it taught him to improve himself on the inside before coming back to the water competitively.

“I had to get knocked down really low in order to find, basically, who I really am,” Lochte recalled.

Going forward, Lochte has hopes of making the Olympic team this summer.

“I try not to think about the headlines being ‘The Oldest Male Swimmer’. I kinda take each day at a time and just worry about what I have to do to accomplish my goals in this as far as swimming, and that’s kinda basically what I’m doing right now,” Lochte said.

Trials for the Summer Olympics begin June 18.

