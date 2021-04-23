Advertisement

Ross Clark Circle traffic shift beginning Sunday

(WTVY)
By Press Release: Alabama Department of Transportation
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, April 25, weather permitting, a traffic shift will be in place on Ross Clark Circle.

The traffic shift will in place from Wesley Way Street to Choctaw Street on Ross Clark Circle.  Traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes in both directions so crews can work in the median.

Crews will begin putting the shift into place at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.  The shift will be in place for a few months.

The median work is part of Phase II of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.  This phase consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrooke Drive and U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Englewood Avenue and is contracted to be complete by June 2022.

The first phase of the project added additional lanes to Ross Clark Circle from south of the intersection of Bauman Drive to south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 84.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

