“Now hiring” signs cover Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As you are driving through Dothan it is easy to spot “now hiring” signs just about every other block. Businesses every where are facing challenges filling positions as they compete with current unemployment benefits.

Those who are on unemployment who are getting the full benefits are making almost 15 dollars an hour, according to Director of Operations of Personnel Resources, Adam Harden.

“At some point all of this will come to an end and so once that happens there’s going to be I feel like a mass flooding of people looking for work,” Harden said.

The Alabama unemployment rate has decreased slightly from being at 4.0 percent in February to now sitting at 3.8 percent as of March.

“It really started during COVID,” Harden said. “You know, when COVID hit it got tough, but here recently it seems like nobody is looking for jobs. Anywhere in town you see there is now hiring signs.”

Personnel Resources is a free staffing company which helps those unemployed secure jobs that are temporary, temp to hire and eligible hire.

“We have a clerical division, we have you know light industrial manufacturing, we hire for skill positions such as welders, electricians, maintenance technicians,” Harden said. “You name it, we hire for it.”

Prior to COVID, the facility averaged to seeing about 100 to 150 openings during a busy season. However, that number has now tripled. The companies clients are desperately looking for people to fill up to 400 positions.

“In the 12 years that I’ve been here at Personnel Resources it’s been the most challenging I’ve ever seen it, if not worse,” Harden said. “It seems like there are fewer and fewer people that are looking for employment right now.”

Over 84,000 people in Alabama are unemployed. Some facilities are hosting career fairs to fill needed positions, like Southeast Health.

“There is just a lot of competition in this area and it’s not competition with other health care employers, but employers in general,” Kelly Hurt, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

The healthcare facility has about 450 job openings, 127 of those positions being available for registered nurses.

“But, we have a number of just open entry level positions,” Hurst said. “We have housekeeping positions, food services positions in our brand new cafeteria, we have registration positions open in a lot of our clinics.”

The Southeast Health Career fair will be held at the Dothan Civic Centers on Thursday, April 29th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“They will actually be able to have on the spot interviews and the potential to have a job offer when they’re walking out the door,” Hurt said.

During the first week of May News 4 will take a close look at places in the Wiregrass hiring and challenges they face.

