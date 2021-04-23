Advertisement

New law lays groundwork for college athletes to get paid for name, likeness and image

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback...
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Josh Gauntt, WBRC
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new law in Alabama will soon be on the books that allows college athletes to get paid for their name, likeness, and image. But with the NCAA having the final say, some are asking what’s the point?

The bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey this week doesn’t mean they’ll start getting paid right away because the NCAA still has to change its bylaws for that to officially happen.

State Representative Kyle South of Fayette (R) sponsored the bill. He says it puts a framework in place in the state ahead of any NCAA change and ensures that in-state colleges and universities are not at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to recruiting.

“It lays the framework out there for the state and allows us to move forward you know as the NCAA passed a bylaw change in the near future, we’re ready for it,” South said.

The new state law takes effect on July 1.

Over the years, former players have told WBRC they have mixed feelings on athletes getting paid. Some say it’s about time. Others say it could tear away the fabric of college athletics being a team sport.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/23/new-law-lays-groundwork-college-athletes-get-paid-name-likeness-image/

