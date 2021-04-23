National Infantry Museum nominated again as one of ‘America’s Best Museums’

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has once again been nominated in Reader’s Choice Awards.

The NIM is nominated in two categories: ‘Best Free Museum’ and ‘Best History Museum’. The NIM won ‘Best Free Museum’ in both 2016 and 2020.

A physical prize isn’t given, however, NIM Foundation President BG Pete Jones says the bragging rights are even more important because they help the NIM gain much-deserved national attention.

It’s up to readers to select the best museum and voting is now open until May 10. People can cast a vote daily. Click here to cast your vote!

Winners will be announced Friday, May 21.

