National Infantry Museum nominated again as one of ‘America’s Best Museums’

By Jessie Gibson, WTVM
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has once again been nominated in Reader’s Choice Awards.

The NIM is nominated in two categories: ‘Best Free Museum’ and ‘Best History Museum’. The NIM won ‘Best Free Museum’ in both 2016 and 2020.

A physical prize isn’t given, however, NIM Foundation President BG Pete Jones says the bragging rights are even more important because they help the NIM gain much-deserved national attention.

It’s up to readers to select the best museum and voting is now open until May 10. People can cast a vote daily. Click here to cast your vote!

Winners will be announced Friday, May 21.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/04/16/national-infantry-museum-nominated-again-one-americas-best-museums/

