More clouds today, storms tomorrow

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – More clouds around today, but we stay dry through the daytime hours. Overnight into Saturday we will start to watch a line of showers and storms approach the Wiregrass some could be strong to severe more storms will be possible in the afternoon hours on Saturday. We dry out Sunday and start to warm up next week. Highs will be back in the 80s with another chance of rain on Thursday.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mild, showers possible late. Low near 61°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. High near 80°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85°

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 83° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 79°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

