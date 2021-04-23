Advertisement

Longtime Henry County Circuit Clerk retires

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

After more than two decades serving as a court specialist in Henry County, Veronica Grimsley is retiring.

Grimsley served 25 years in her role at the Henry County courthouse.

Friday, friends and family were at the courthouse to celebrate her years of service.

She spent six years in the Navy before taking on the role as court specialist.

Grimsley is also the first black woman to retire from this position in Henry County.

“My emotions are all over the place,” said Veronica Grimsley, Circuit Clerk Specialist for Henry County. “I have been with the judicial system for about 25-years and I was given an assignment and I served that to the best of my abilities.”

Grimsley is now looking for new ways to serve the community as she enjoys retirement.

