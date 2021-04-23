Locals show support for law enforcement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you were driving along Ross Clark Circle Friday morning you may have seen three flags flying, one being an American flag and the other two being back the blue ones.

A father, Bobby Brannon, and his two sons, Rudon and Jason Brannon, spent their Friday morning honoring local and national law enforcement. The men walked the 13 mile circle. carrying these flags.

The Brannons said they wanted to show everyone they recognize the sacrifice that is made each day by those who are currently in the line of duty. During their walk they wanted to honor those who have been injured in the line of duty and the fallen.

Bobby Brannon said they especially wanted to honor a close friend of theirs, the late Headland Police Officer, William Dexter Hammond, who was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on April 24, 2009.

“When you see a blue line what do you think of? Well, you think of law enforcement,” Bobby Brannon, walker, said. “So I’m hoping people will see these blue line flags and start thinking about what these officers are going through today.”

The Brannons began their journey at 6:30 Friday morning.

“A lot of people that still support American itself and law enforcement may feel like they have to shy away and hide their voice because they feel outnumbered and I like to think all of the horns that we hear out here are people who still back America and the law enforcement and let them know that their voice is still heard and its loud,” Rudon Brannon, walker, said.

Beginning in early 2020, thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout the country contracted covid-19 during the worldwide pandemic due to requirements of their job. Many of these first responders have died as a result of covid-19.

