Larry Easterwood named Houston County Schools A.D.

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Legendary Rehobeth basketball coach Larry Easterwood is retiring as the Rebels head basketball coach for a new role in the Houston County School system.

Easterwood has been named the new countywide athletic director for Houston County Schools beginning next school year.

“Larry Legend” as he’s known spent 22 seasons as the Rebels head coach where he totaled 250 wins during his time there.

While he’s excited about this new opportunity, he will miss suiting up on game days and sitting on the sideline with his team.

“I’ve actually got 32 years in. I sat with coach Golden for 10 years and learned a lot,” said Easterwood. “I tried to relay that here. It’s going to be strange when November rolls around and they’re playing and I’m sitting in the stands. The only time I’ve sat in the stands is to scout somebody. It’s going to be different.”

