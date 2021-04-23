Advertisement

Five Georgia private colleges to require vaccinations for students

Kentuckians 16 and older can get vaccinated starting Monday
Kentuckians 16 and older can get vaccinated starting Monday
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Atlanta-area private colleges will require students to have received COVID-19 vaccinations before class begins next fall.

Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College made the announcement Monday.

The five join dozens of colleges and universities that have made the decision nationwide, although they are among the first in the South to make the move.

The four historically Black institutions that made the announcement are all part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of colleges that share resources and allow students to cross-register for classes.

They are requiring employees as well as students to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
After 3 years in jail, murder suspect Jamie Townes can post bond
Alabama House committee approves bill banning vaccine passports
Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House
Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city...
Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash
Geneva County Sheriff's Office shared this graphic, advising people to be mindful of the...
Geneva County Sheriff’s office asks “What information are you driving around?”

Latest News

A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel,...
Curbside voting ban faces scrutiny from Alabama Senate Democrats
Alabama Dept. of Labor receives around 30,000 fake unemployment claim reports
Enterprise family gets mortgage surprise
Enterprise family receives a shocking visit at home
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs