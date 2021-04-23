Five Georgia private colleges to require vaccinations for students

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Atlanta-area private colleges will require students to have received COVID-19 vaccinations before class begins next fall.

Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College made the announcement Monday.

The five join dozens of colleges and universities that have made the decision nationwide, although they are among the first in the South to make the move.

The four historically Black institutions that made the announcement are all part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of colleges that share resources and allow students to cross-register for classes.

They are requiring employees as well as students to be vaccinated.

