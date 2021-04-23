Advertisement

Enterprise High School turf project moving along

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

With just under 5 weeks left until graduation, the outlook is good for Enterprise High School graduates to walk in Wildcat Stadium.

Construction crews are laying down the gravel inside on the field as part of their next phase.

The turf is being held off site until the gravel phase is completely covering the field.

Once that phase is complete, the process for laying the turf down on the field will take two weeks.

While the high school is cutting it close to graduation, the project is expected to be complete around mid-May about a week before graduation, which is May 27th.

