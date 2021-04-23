Enterprise family receives a shocking visit at home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

One Enterprise family received a big surprise from Envoy Mortgage today.

Envoy Mortgage reached out to the Holland family to see if they would want to be part of their monthly newsletter.

Little did the Hollands know, they would get a big sigh of relief for the month of May.

“We’re paying your next mortgage payment including tax. On behalf of all mortgage team members, we appreciate you.”

Even after reading that message, Tanesha still felt like she was in a dream.

“This doesn’t happen,” Tanesha Holland said. “It’s one of those you see it on TV and you’re thankful and glad that people do things like this but it’s one of those where I didn’t expect it to happen and it’s very overwhelming and greatly appreciated.”

With two little boys already in the house, a baby on the way and some unforeseen car trouble this Gift of Home could not have come at a better time.

“With this new one, now being able to have that extra money and not have to worry about money this next month,” Holland added. “We can get the things that we want instead of settling for something less.”

As for the Envoy Mortgage team, they have delivered three checks this week and it never gets old.

“So rewarding,” Harriett Elkins said. “I’ve been in the mortgage business for almost 36 years and it’s fantastic.”

The Holland family is expecting to add a girl to their household in early July.

The Gift of Home program by Envoy Mortgage pays over $150,000 in monthly mortgages for 50 families.

