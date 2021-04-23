Advertisement

Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves picked up a 4-2 victory in Game Two of a doubleheader against rival Enterprise to capture the Class 7A Area 3 crown on Thursday.

Enterprise forced a winner-take-all game after knocking off Dothan 8-1 earlier in the day.

The Wolves will host the first round of the playoffs while the Wildcats will be on the road.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

Latest News

Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs
Larry Easterwood named Houston County Schools A.D.
Larry Easterwood named Houston County Schools A.D.
Larry Easterwood named Houston County Schools A.D.
Larry Easterwood named Houston County Schools A.D.