Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves picked up a 4-2 victory in Game Two of a doubleheader against rival Enterprise to capture the Class 7A Area 3 crown on Thursday.

Enterprise forced a winner-take-all game after knocking off Dothan 8-1 earlier in the day.

The Wolves will host the first round of the playoffs while the Wildcats will be on the road.

