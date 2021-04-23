DHCLS encouraging completion of national study survey

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System is one of three organizations in Dothan that is participating in a national study survey through the Culture Track initiative. 4500 participants were selected to take part in the survey that focuses on what those people did during the pandemic, and what they are most looking forward to coming back once we return to normal operations.

Many art institutions like libraries, museums, and botanical gardens turned to the internet to provide virtual content over the pandemic. The survey will provide data on which virtual programs and services the public enjoyed. The idea is to continue to have some of those programs stick around even after in-person programs return.

Participants have until Sunday, April 25 to complete the survey. Their responses will enter them into a drawing for one of twenty-five $100 VISA gift cards.

