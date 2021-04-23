Advertisement

Database would track officer complaints, disciplinary action

(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama could soon have a database that would track disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against police officers.

State Rep. Chris England said Wednesday that the measure is aimed at weeding out “bad apples” in the profession.

The Alabama Legislature has approved a bill that would create a state database to track law enforcement officers’ employment history, disciplinary actions, use of force complaints and reassignments for cause.

The bill is now before state Gov. Kay Ivey who will decide whether to sign it into law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
After 3 years in jail, murder suspect Jamie Townes can post bond
Alabama House committee approves bill banning vaccine passports
Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House
Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city...
Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash
Geneva County Sheriff's Office shared this graphic, advising people to be mindful of the...
Geneva County Sheriff’s office asks “What information are you driving around?”

Latest News

Former FedEx driver creates natural soap company
North Alabama FedEx driver creates natural soap company amid pandemic
No appointment necessary to receive vaccine at Southeast Health
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD - clipped version
‘I can’t get any help’: Alabama’s unemployment rate is down, but problems with unemployment claims system continue
“Now hiring” signs cover Dothan. From restaurants, to retail to healthcare, jobs are available...
“Now hiring” signs cover Dothan
“Now hiring” signs cover Dothan
“Now hiring” signs cover Dothan - WTVY News 4