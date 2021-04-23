Advertisement

Could full FDA approval curb vaccine hesitancy?

By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some hesitancy to get vaccinated as more appointments go unfilled, and that concerns health officials.

Pfizer and Moderna were given emergency use authorization but it takes half a year of data to submit for full FDA approval. That is on the horizon, with both vaccines at that mark.

A recent Gallup poll found that 35 percent of those surveyed said they would still not get vaccinated even if they were granted FDA approval, four in ten white, and a majority Republican. However, a majority of those surveyed did say they would get a fully approved vaccine. Health experts say they know people have questions and they want to address them.

“They’re called late adapters, and those individuals need additional encouragement, they need someone to answer their questions, they need someone who is a community leader to get the vaccine to demonstrate that it’s both safe and effective,” said Dr. Don Williamson, former state health officer and current president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Full FDA approval would first be granted for adults because studies involving children happened later.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/22/could-full-fda-approval-curb-vaccine-hesitancy/

