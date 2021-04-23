Advertisement

Coffee County Family Services starting “Adopt-A-Bag” program

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County Family Services is starting to take donations for their Adopt-A-Bag program

They need socks and underwear for more than 250 students in Coffee County.

Family services has been awarded grants for this in the past but that will not be the case this year.

Because family services will not receive a grant this year community support is needed now more than ever.

“Without the community’s help nothing would happen and over the years, we’ve had the good fortune to be able to help some very deserving kids, very deserving families, but without the community we couldn’t have done any of it,” said Rick Hollingsworth Jr., Board of Directors President for Coffee County Family Services.

You can pick up and drop off the bags from Coffee County Family Services and Annie’s Café through May 28th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
After 3 years in jail, murder suspect Jamie Townes can post bond
Alabama House committee approves bill banning vaccine passports
Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House
Troopers say a GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87, about 10 miles south of Troy city...
Enterprise man killed in motorcycle crash
Geneva County Sheriff's Office shared this graphic, advising people to be mindful of the...
Geneva County Sheriff’s office asks “What information are you driving around?”

Latest News

Veronica Grimsley retires as court specialist
Longtime Henry County Circuit Clerk retires
EHS Turf Update
Enterprise High School turf project moving along
EHS Turf Update
EHS Turf Update
Adopt-A-Bag program
Adopt-A-Bag from Coffee County Family Services