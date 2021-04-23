Coffee County Family Services starting “Adopt-A-Bag” program

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County Family Services is starting to take donations for their Adopt-A-Bag program

They need socks and underwear for more than 250 students in Coffee County.

Family services has been awarded grants for this in the past but that will not be the case this year.

Because family services will not receive a grant this year community support is needed now more than ever.

“Without the community’s help nothing would happen and over the years, we’ve had the good fortune to be able to help some very deserving kids, very deserving families, but without the community we couldn’t have done any of it,” said Rick Hollingsworth Jr., Board of Directors President for Coffee County Family Services.

You can pick up and drop off the bags from Coffee County Family Services and Annie’s Café through May 28th.

