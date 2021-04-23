Advertisement

Chipola men and women advance to semifinals in national tournament

Chipola College captured the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA Region VIII Men's Basketball Championship with an 88-75 victory over Indian River State College on April 10.(Source: Chipola Athletics)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WTVY) - Both the Chipola men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced Thursday night to the semifinal rounds of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournaments.

The Chipola men’s basketball team is heading to the final four after a close down-to-the-wire victory over Indian River 78-75.

The Indians will take on Coffeyville on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Final Four

The tourney runs through April 24 with the championship game set for 6 p.m.

The Chipola women’s basketball team is also moving on to the semifinals after beating Trinity Valley 55-49 on Thursday night.

The Lady Indians will take on Trinity Valley in that game on Friday night.

Games are pay-per-view on NJCAA TV at https://stats.njcaa.org/network. The championship game of the national tourney is Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. CST.

