Chipola men and women advance to semifinals in national tournament

(WTVY) - Both the Chipola men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced Thursday night to the semifinal rounds of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournaments.

The Chipola men’s basketball team is heading to the final four after a close down-to-the-wire victory over Indian River 78-75.

The Indians will take on Coffeyville on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Final Four

Indians will take on Coffeyville on Saturday at 7 PM in the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/njJ5eUC5Om — Chipola Hoops (@ChipolaHoops) April 23, 2021

The tourney runs through April 24 with the championship game set for 6 p.m.

The Chipola women’s basketball team is also moving on to the semifinals after beating Trinity Valley 55-49 on Thursday night.

The Lady Indians will take on Trinity Valley in that game on Friday night.

Lady Indians advance to the Final Four. We play Trinity Valley tomorrow night at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/7dA00akIKm — Chipola WBB (@ChipolaWBB) April 23, 2021

Games are pay-per-view on NJCAA TV at https://stats.njcaa.org/network. The championship game of the national tourney is Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.