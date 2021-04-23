Advertisement

Charity golf tournament is more than just a fundraiser

Golf tournament raises awareness as well as money for a great cause.
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Golfers from around the region hit the links at Dothan National Golf Club on Thursday morning to raise money and awareness for a great cause.

The 12th annual Wiregrass Angel House Charity Golf Tournament is held during National Crime Victims’ Rights week every year. The Wiregrass Angel House’s biggest fundraiser of the year not only raises money for crime victims around the Wiregrass, but it also raises awareness for crime victims’ rights.

”We started out just to help us with operating costs and now it’s grown into a big public awareness event,” Wiregrass Angel House executive director Shelly Linderman tells us. “People who never knew about Wiregrass Angel House or what we do--they now know about what we do.”

Door prizes and cash prizes were up for grabs for golfers both during and after the tournament.

