Carroll soccer soars into playoffs

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll Eagles girls soccer team will begin postseason play in less than 24 hours.

The Eagles, the 4th ranked team in Class 4A/5A will start its run to a potential state title on Friday against St. James.

Carroll has had a dominant year on the pitch.

A 15-1-1 record for the Eagles and the Carroll defense has only allowed ten goals all season long. That’s easy to do with the senior leadership on this squad.

Over the last three seasons, Carroll has only lost lost total games. They have a record of 40-4-1.

All that winning has created quite the bond on and off the field.

“They rely on each other. They truly play like a team,” said head coach Jade Parsley. “One thing that has really been evident to me is their attitudes before the game. They are ready to play. They are ready to go out there with the best intentions and put their whole hearts on the field and it’s showed.”

“I just love our teamwork on the field,” said senior Alayna Yarborough. “Even if there is a mistake, we don’t get frustrated with one another and we build each other up and just play together as a real team.”

The Eagles will face St. James at home at 5:30 p.m.

