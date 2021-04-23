Advertisement

Carroll soccer soars into playoffs

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll Eagles girls soccer team will begin postseason play in less than 24 hours.

The Eagles, the 4th ranked team in Class 4A/5A will start its run to a potential state title on Friday against St. James.

Carroll has had a dominant year on the pitch.

A 15-1-1 record for the Eagles and the Carroll defense has only allowed ten goals all season long. That’s easy to do with the senior leadership on this squad.

Over the last three seasons, Carroll has only lost lost total games. They have a record of 40-4-1.

All that winning has created quite the bond on and off the field.

“They rely on each other. They truly play like a team,” said head coach Jade Parsley. “One thing that has really been evident to me is their attitudes before the game. They are ready to play. They are ready to go out there with the best intentions and put their whole hearts on the field and it’s showed.”

“I just love our teamwork on the field,” said senior Alayna Yarborough. “Even if there is a mistake, we don’t get frustrated with one another and we build each other up and just play together as a real team.”

The Eagles will face St. James at home at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

Latest News

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Enterprise and Dothan split doubleheader; Wolves win area crown
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs
Carroll soccer soars into playoffs