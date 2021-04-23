Auburn plans for in-person fall semester

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn announced Wednesday it plans a full in-person, on-campus academic experience for fall 2021.

The decision was made with input from state and local health officials and with shared groups representing students, faculty and staff.

Although specific plans are still in development, Auburn expects that when fall semester begins on Aug. 16:

Course offerings, and the manner in which the courses are delivered, will resemble a typical fall semester.

Elements of campus life that involve groups of people, such as housing, dining, recreation, events, travel and transportation, are expected to return to more normal operations.

The campus community will be asked to follow certain health and safety precautions. Specific guidance will be outlined this summer.

Additional details about the university’s fall plans, including information about the academic calendar, student life and COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be posted on the university’s website.

The university’s fall plans are based on the assumption that the incidence of COVID-19 infection will continue to decrease in Alabama and that a significant percentage of students, faculty and staff will be vaccinated by the end of summer. The university will continue to monitor public health scenarios and is prepared to adjust plans accordingly.

Auburn’s vaccination distribution efforts are ongoing, with the vaccine now available to all students, faculty and staff. While the university is not currently mandating vaccination as a condition for return to campus in the fall, all campus community members are strongly encouraged to receive the vaccine. Additionally, the university will continue to offer COVID-19 testing through the Auburn University Medical Clinic and provide resources and support for individuals who have been affected by the virus.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/21/auburn-plans-in-person-fall-semester/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.