WTVY News 4 - LIVE
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WTVY News 4 streams all our regular scheduled newscasts. You can watch on your computer, tablet, smartphone, and streaming devices during all local newscasts.
When News 4 is not airing a live newscast, you will see a repeat of our most recent newscast.
|Regularly Scheduled Newscasts
|Time
|WTVY News 4 This Morning
|Weekdays, 5:00 AM-7:00 AM
|News 4 Live at Lunch
|Weekdays, 12:00 PM-12:30 PM
|WTVY News 4 at Five
|Weekdays & Sunday, 5:00 PM-5:30 PM
|WTVY News 4 at Six
|Weekdays & Saturday, 6:00 PM-6:30 PM
|WTVY News 4 at Ten
|7 Days a Week, 10:00 PM-10:30 PM
For on-demand replays of recent WTVY News 4 newscasts, click here.
