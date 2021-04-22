WTVY News 4 - LIVE

WTVY News 4 streams all our regular scheduled newscasts. You can watch on your computer, tablet, smartphone, and streaming devices during all local newscasts.

When News 4 is not airing a live newscast, you will see a repeat of our most recent newscast.

Regularly Scheduled Newscasts Time WTVY News 4 This Morning Weekdays, 5:00 AM-7:00 AM News 4 Live at Lunch Weekdays, 12:00 PM-12:30 PM WTVY News 4 at Five Weekdays & Sunday, 5:00 PM-5:30 PM WTVY News 4 at Six Weekdays & Saturday, 6:00 PM-6:30 PM WTVY News 4 at Ten 7 Days a Week, 10:00 PM-10:30 PM

For on-demand replays of recent WTVY News 4 newscasts, click here.

