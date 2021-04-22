Advertisement

Watch the latest News 4 newscasts

VUit
VUit(Source: VUit)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Did you miss a newscast? Heard about a story you want to go back and watch? News 4 has partnered with VUit to make our recent newscasts available online. You can go back and catch a show that you missed.

Watch the latest WTVY News 4 newscasts here.

Watch the latest NBC News 4 newscasts here.

VUit is your home for free, live, local TV streamed from any device. Watch live and on-demand news, weather and sports from your favorite local stations at home and across the country. Plus, catch original short films, live sporting events, award-winning documentaries, daily business programs and entertaining video podcasts, all in one place.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission

Latest News

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4 - LIVE
WRGX News 4
NBC News 4 - LIVE
WTVY "Your Hometown News Leader"
Other Live Events
Local News Live
Local News Live