Watch the latest News 4 newscasts

Did you miss a newscast? Heard about a story you want to go back and watch? News 4 has partnered with VUit to make our recent newscasts available online. You can go back and catch a show that you missed.

VUit is your home for free, live, local TV streamed from any device. Watch live and on-demand news, weather and sports from your favorite local stations at home and across the country. Plus, catch original short films, live sporting events, award-winning documentaries, daily business programs and entertaining video podcasts, all in one place.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.