Vacation rental prices go up as more people visit Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

When the pandemic hit Florida last year, the vacation rental industry took a big hit.

But this year, they’re making up for the lost time.

Jeanne Dailey with Newman-Daily Resort Properties, Inc. said it’s been wonderful to see after they were closed for eight weeks last year.

“They are tired of being stuck at home and inland, and as I said, the beach is a great way to socially distance, and our community has been open,” said Dailey.

According to analysts, the cost to stay in a vacation rental is going up as more people look to get out of their homes.

“2021 is a remarkable year for Walton County. Quite honestly it’s a remarkable year for vacation rentals across the U.S., the U.S. as a whole. The revenue that vacation rentals are making in 2021 is about 54% higher than it was in a normal year in 2019,” said Jason Sprenkle from Key Data Dashboard.

At Newman-Dailey, they say they’re seeing the impact not just on their business, but the surrounding community.

“More people coming to town trickles down to the entire community. There are more people eating at the restaurants, there are more people buying groceries, there are more housekeepers that are needed, there are more car services that are needed,” said Dailey.

Dailey said they’re expecting prices to be high for the next year or two, while people cannot go on other vacations due to the pandemic.

