SWAC Football Championship relocated to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced that its 2021 football championship game has been moved to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Previously, the game was to be held on the campus of the highest-ranked team at the end of the regular season, according to a SWAC news release.

However, because of COVID-19 game cancellations, conference officials said it would be harder to determine the rankings. Both teams slated to play had several games canceled as a result of the virus.

Instead, a neutral site was chosen for the matchup featuring Alabama A&M (4-0, 3-0) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-0, 4-0).

“The canceled games would have ultimately assisted the Conference Office in determining a host institution for the championship game using our existing hosting tiebreaker policy. Without having the ability to thoroughly evaluate both teams using that policy, we felt the only fair and equitable decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral site location,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClellland.

Despite Jackson State University (3-3, 2-2) not participating, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he is “grateful for the opportunity to present Jackson to all our visitors and friends.

“The atmosphere surrounding football in Jackson offers a great sense of place and pride in our community and this event will provide a welcomed economic boost as part of Jackson’s 52-week tourism strategy.”

The game is slated for Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m., Central Standard Time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wlbt.com/2021/04/21/swac-football-championship-relocated-jackson/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.