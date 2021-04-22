Stormy Weather On The Horizon

SYNOPSIS – Clouds will begin returning overnight and through Friday ahead of our next storm system. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday, with the threat existing for much of the day. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and hail. Sunday looks beautiful as we warm next week.

TONIGHT – Increasing high cloudiness. Low near 48°. Winds light N/E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a shower or thunderstorm late. Low near 61°. Winds SE at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Low: 61° High: 80° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms possible late. Low: 60° High: 83° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

