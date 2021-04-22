Other Live Events

Advertisement

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WTVY News 4 works to bring you live videos of breaking news and developing stories in the Wiregrass.

We will frequently use this channel to bring you extra content from our News4 Now Desk.

Regular SegmentsTime
News 4 Now: What’s Trending
Carmen Fuentes takes a look at the top stories on WTVY.com and social media.		Tuesdays, 11:00 AM
News 4 Now: What’s Going On
Maggie DesRosiers talks about the top stories online along with a look at this weekend’s events.		Thursdays, 11:00 AM

