Advertisement

NBC News 4 - LIVE

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NBC News 4 streams all our regular scheduled newscasts. You can watch on your computer, tablet, smartphone, and streaming devices during all local newscasts.

When News 4 is not airing a live newscast, you will see a repeat of our most recent newscast.

Regularly Scheduled NewscastsTime
NBC News 4 at 4Weekdays, 4:00 PM-4:30 PM
NBC News 4 at 5:30Weekdays, 5:00 PM-5:30 PM

For on-demand replays of recent NBC News 4 newscasts, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission

Latest News

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4 - LIVE
WTVY "Your Hometown News Leader"
Other Live Events
Local News Live
Local News Live
VUit
Watch the latest News 4 newscasts