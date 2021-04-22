Man walking for Congressional term limits stops in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man walking across the U.S. to push for Congressional term limits stopped in Montgomery.

Tim “Izzy” Israel started this walking in the southeastern most point of the U.S., Key West. He is going to end it at the northwestern most point, which is Cape Flattery, Washington.

“It gets lost in terms like ‘career politician’ but I just want to remind everyone that they’re lawmakers. That’s what legislate means,” said Israel. “They’re capable of being reelected for a lifetime, making laws. And I don’t think they represent current times they’re in.”

Israel also plans to stop in Selma and Birmingham.

The group, US Term Limits, has been helping Israel since Tallahassee and providing support.

