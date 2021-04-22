Advertisement

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021
“Local News Live” is a feed from our parent company Gray TV and shows content from WTVY’s sister stations across the U.S.

The goal is to give you immediate access to press conferences, weather coverage, breaking news, and local news stories of interest from across the nation.

When there are no major news events taking place, this feed may have other information or may display a Gray TV logo. Tune in often to catch the latest from the LOCAL news stations.

