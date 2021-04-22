Advertisement

LeBron James deletes controversial tweet about Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.
LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – LeBron James said he deleted a tweet he posted about a fatal police shooting in Ohio because it was generating more hate.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd. The same day, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Bodycam video appears to show Ma’Khia trying to attack two other people with a knife at the time of the shooting.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

On Wednesday, the basketball player tweeted an hourglass emoji and a picture of a Columbus police officer who was on the scene of Ma’Khia’s shooting, along with the message: “You’re next. #accountability.”

James deleted his tweet and sent out a new tweet saying anger doesn’t do any good. Instead, he wrote it’s important to gather all the facts.

James went on to say he’s frustrated by “seeing Black people killed by police,” and that the system has to change.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Doward Baker is killed in a shootout with Dothan police on April 19, 2021. Booking photo from...
Charges: Man killed by officers previously confronted police
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker
Kelli McAllister sits with three of her dogs. Over the last two months McAllister has had to...
Wiregrass nurse practitioner adjusts to being a new amputee
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Gayla White vindicated of theft charges
Alabama State Flag
Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

Latest News

A 45-minute, graphic video shows the chaotic moments of the March encounter.
GRAPHIC: Taser used on handcuffed man, caught on Louisiana officer’s body cam
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Hundreds gather for Minneapolis funeral of Daunte Wright
In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by...
DC statehood approved by House as Senate fight looms