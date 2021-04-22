Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 units pay local students a special visit

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some area students got a chance to see how law enforcement works up close and personal this week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Units visited the Jackson County Early Childhood Center Tuesday where deputies spoke to students about the job they do while answering their questions.

As a part of their visit, officials say K9 “Rocky” and his handler demonstrated how Rocky locates a scent, alerts his handler, and receives his reward. Then, after the demonstration, students were given the opportunity to pet Rocky as well as a beagle from the JCSO K-9 tracking team.

Officials say students also met the agency’s newest K9 “Edge” and got to look inside marked patrol units.

Sheriff Edenfield says he and the rest of the JCSO staff enjoy the opportunity to go out in the community and interact with our area’s children while educating them about the different functions of the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.